I’ve studied faiths and cultures around the world. Here’s how finance can be made more inclusive and sustainable

By Atul K. Shah, Professor, Accounting and Finance, City St George's, University of London
Financial products are becoming increasingly sophisticated – as are the frauds associated with things like crypto, hacking and digital robbery. Many people are already overwhelmed by financial matters, and being unable to manage money can lead to mental health problems.

But money is primarily a social and cultural construct. Humans created it to serve their everyday needs for food, clothing and shelter. You could argue, however, that this servant of society has now become…The Conversation


