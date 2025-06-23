Tolerance.ca
The spectacular frenzy of 28 Years Later offers a new breed of pandemic storytelling

By Lucyl Harrison, PhD Candidate, School of Humanities, University of Hull
Twenty-three years on from director Danny Boyle’s unforgettable film 28 Days Later, and five years on from COVID, horror is having a spectacular renaissance. With 28 Years Later, the franchise has returned to cinema as a mouthpiece for the unique pressures Britain is facing post-pandemic and post-Brexit.

In 2020, speculative architect and director Liam…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
