Why it can be harder to sleep during the summer – and what you can do about it

By Timothy Hearn, Senior Lecturer in Bioinformatics, Anglia Ruskin University
As the days stretch long and the sun lingers late into the evening, most of us welcome summer with open arms. Yet for a surprising number of people, this season brings an unwelcome guest: insomnia.

For these people, summer is a time of tossing and turning, early waking – or simply not feeling sleepy when they should. Far from just being a nuisance, this seasonal insomnia may chip away at mood, concentration and metabolic…The Conversation


