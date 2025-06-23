Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alberta youth have the right to school library books that reflect their lives, including sexuality

By Jamie Anderson, PhD Candidate, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Caitlin Campbell, Research Assistant, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Nicole Richard, Research Assistant, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Tonya D. Callaghan, Associate Professor, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Recent policy directions introduced by Alberta Education raise alarm bells, with PEN Canada saying the actions of the government pave “the way to a new era of government-sponsored book banning.”The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
