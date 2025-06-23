Alberta youth have the right to school library books that reflect their lives, including sexuality
By Jamie Anderson, PhD Candidate, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Caitlin Campbell, Research Assistant, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Nicole Richard, Research Assistant, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Tonya D. Callaghan, Associate Professor, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Recent policy directions introduced by Alberta Education raise alarm bells, with PEN Canada saying the actions of the government pave “the way to a new era of government-sponsored book banning.”
- Monday, June 23, 2025