EU/Israel: ‘Timid’ review of EU-Israel Association Agreement a ‘greenlight to Israel’s genocide’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the European Commission’s review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement which found ‘indications’ that Israel is breaching its human rights obligations, Eve Geddie the Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office said: “Despite its timid wording, the European Commission finally states the obvious: Israel is breaching its human rights obligations under the Agreement. This […] The post EU/Israel: ‘Timid’ review of EU-Israel Association Agreement a ‘greenlight to Israel’s genocide’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
