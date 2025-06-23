Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Releases Opposition Politician, 13 Other Political Prisoners

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Belarusian opposition politician Syarhei Tsikhanouski (L), released from prison, embraces his wife, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, after a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 22, 2025.  © 2025 Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo Last Saturday, Belarusian authorities released by presidential pardon 14 prisoners, all jailed as a result of politically motivated prosecutions, and transferred them to neighboring Lithuania. They include prominent opposition politician Siarhei Tsikhanouski and independent journalists and activists.Some of those released…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
