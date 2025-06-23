Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Taiwan, Amis language digital activist Omah Canglah says, ’Indigenous languages can be modern, too!’

By Yanne C.
"... by promoting the exposure of Indigenous languages across social media and digital products, it'll help young people see that "Indigenous languages could be modern, too!"


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New NATO defence commitments must not come at cost of human rights
~ EU/Israel: ‘Timid’ review of EU-Israel Association Agreement a ‘greenlight to Israel’s genocide’
~ Belarus Releases Opposition Politician, 13 Other Political Prisoners
~ Appeals court ruling grants Donald Trump broad powers to deploy troops to American cities
~ The sleeper Supreme Court decision that could have profound impacts on the Trump administration agenda – and restore faith in the high court
~ No country for old business owners: Economic shifts create a growing challenge for America’s aging entrepreneurs
~ How do atoms form? A physicist explains where the atoms that make up everything around come from
~ Astronomy has a major data problem – simulating realistic images of the sky can help train algorithms
~ Neuropathic pain has no immediate cause – research on a brain receptor may help stop this hard-to-treat condition
~ I’m an expert in crafting public health messages: Here are 3 marketing strategies I use to make Philadelphia healthier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter