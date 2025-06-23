Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Neuropathic pain has no immediate cause – research on a brain receptor may help stop this hard-to-treat condition

By Pooja Shree Chettiar, Ph.D. Candidate in Medical Sciences, Texas A&M University
Siddhesh Sabnis, Ph.D. Student in Medical Sciences, Texas A&M University
Pain is easy to understand until it isn’t. A stubbed toe or sprained ankle hurts, but it makes sense because the cause is clear and the pain fades as you heal.

But what if the pain didn’t go away? What if even a breeze felt like fire, or your leg burned for no reason at all? When pain lingers without a clear cause, that’s neuropathic pain.

We are neuroscientists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
