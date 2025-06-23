Tolerance.ca
To spur the construction of affordable, resilient homes, the future is concrete

By Pablo Moyano Fernández, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Washington University in St. Louis
When most Americans imagine a home, they picture a wood-framed house. But in an era of high housing costs and extreme weather events, precast concrete offers a mix of durability and efficiency.The Conversation


© The Conversation
