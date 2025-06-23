Tolerance.ca
African finance ministers shouldn’t be making bond deals: how to hand over the job to experts

By Misheck Mutize, Post Doctoral Researcher, Graduate School of Business (GSB), University of Cape Town
Eurobonds, debts owed in a foreign currency, have become a quick and attractive way for African countries to borrow money. They are behind a sharp rise in commercial borrowing as a percentage of total external debt: it has nearly doubled from 27% in 2011 to 52% in 2020. This has increased the debt vulnerability of most African countries.

Recent developments, however, show that most of the bonds have not been structured…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
