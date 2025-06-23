Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from the Hill: Albanese supports US bombing, reluctantly

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
24 hours later the government has backed the US attack on Iran but clearly it remains uncomfortable doing so, but not as uncomfortable in years gone by.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After the smoke clears, a wildfire’s legacy can haunt rivers for years, putting drinking water at risk
~ African finance ministers shouldn’t be making bond deals: how to hand over the job to experts
~ How emotions rule every stage of the entrepreneurial process
~ Woodside’s North West Shelf gas extension is being challenged in the courts. Could it be stopped?
~ Strait of Hormuz: closing vital oil and gas route would disrupt global supplies. How will Australia be affected?
~ Australian CEOs are still getting their bonuses. Performance doesn’t seem to matter so much
~ MIT researchers say using ChatGPT can rot your brain. The truth is a little more complicated
~ How do I get started in the gym lifting weights?
~ Why the US strikes on Iran are illegal and can set a troubling precedent
~ Battling stigma and discrimination, Malaiyaga Pride cuts a pioneering path in Sri Lanka
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter