Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s plan to ‘welcome anyone, from anywhere, anytime’ is not a sustainable tourism policy

By Regina Scheyvens, Professor of Development Studies, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
James Higham, Professor of Tourism, Griffith University
Susanne Becken, Professor of Sustainable Tourism, Griffith Institute for Tourism, Griffith University
‘Turbocharging’ tourism growth risks undoing past efforts to help NZ avoid the worst excesses of overtourism, which are now sparking protests overseas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
