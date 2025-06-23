NZ’s plan to ‘welcome anyone, from anywhere, anytime’ is not a sustainable tourism policy
By Regina Scheyvens, Professor of Development Studies, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
James Higham, Professor of Tourism, Griffith University
Susanne Becken, Professor of Sustainable Tourism, Griffith Institute for Tourism, Griffith University
‘Turbocharging’ tourism growth risks undoing past efforts to help NZ avoid the worst excesses of overtourism, which are now sparking protests overseas.
