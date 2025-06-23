Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MIT researchers say using ChatGPT can rot your brain. The truth is a little more complicated

By Vitomir Kovanovic, Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L), Education Futures, University of South Australia
Rebecca Marrone, Lecturer Learning Sciences and Development, The Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L), Education Futures, University of South Australia
Like calculators before them, AI tools can raise the bar for what people can achieve – if they’re used the right way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do I get started in the gym lifting weights?
~ Why the US strikes on Iran are illegal and can set a troubling precedent
~ Battling stigma and discrimination, Malaiyaga Pride cuts a pioneering path in Sri Lanka
~ Myth meets modernity in Aphrodite, a striking opera that dissects the links between beauty, power and desire
~ NZ’s plan to ‘welcome anyone, from anywhere, anytime’ is not a sustainable tourism policy
~ Trump’s decision to bomb Iran exposes fissures in US politics
~ My kids only want to eat processed foods. How can I get them eating a healthier and more varied diet?
~ Monsters reflect our darkest fears, from zombies to werewolves. But they also bring us together
~ Your say: week beginning June 23
~ Somalia’s coastal crisis: Voices from the edge of the sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter