Human Rights Observatory

Why the US strikes on Iran are illegal and can set a troubling precedent

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
The US and Israel have adopted the most wide-ranging and robust interpretations of the right of self defence. Other nations may now follow their lead.The Conversation


