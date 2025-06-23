Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Battling stigma and discrimination, Malaiyaga Pride cuts a pioneering path in Sri Lanka

By GroundViews
This is the first-ever Pride celebration in the hill country town of Hatton in Nuwara Eliya, where queer people from underrepresented communities were empowered to organise on their own.


© Global Voices -
