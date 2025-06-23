Tolerance.ca
My kids only want to eat processed foods. How can I get them eating a healthier and more varied diet?

By Nick Fuller, Clinical Trials Director, Department of Endocrinology, RPA Hospital, University of Sydney
If it feels like your child’s diet consists entirely of breakfast cereal, chicken nuggets and snacks that’d outlast the apocalypse, you’re not alone.

Processed foods are the go-to for many kids, and for some, they’re the only foods they’ll eat.

Here’s why – and what you can do about it.

Processed foods and their prevalence in kids’ diets


Processed foods are any foods altered from their natural state.

While some food processing is beneficial – such as pasteurising milk to kill bacteria – the ones that cause parents concern are ultra-processed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
