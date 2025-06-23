Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Monsters reflect our darkest fears, from zombies to werewolves. But they also bring us together

By Martine Kropkowski, PhD Candidate, Literature and Culture; Professional & Creative Writing Teacher, The University of Queensland
Take a world tour of monsters, from vampires in Serbia and giants in Cornwall to festivals of dragons in Bavaria and werewolves in Louisiana.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
