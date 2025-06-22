Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your say: week beginning June 23

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au

Monday June 23

Dear Treasurer…

“Most multinationals pay little or no tax in Australia. This is because they’re taxed on their profits, which they shift to foreign or low tax jurisdictions. Ordinary Australians pay…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia’s coastal crisis: Voices from the edge of the sea
~ Global warming is changing cloud patterns. That means more global warming
~ Freak wind gusts made worse by climate change threaten airline passenger safety
~ How pregnant women are tested for gestational diabetes is changing. Here’s what this means for you
~ NZ’s changing diet: Māori bread and jackfruit join other new foods in the country’s nutritional database
~ Labubu plushies aren’t just toys. They’re a brand new frontier for Chinese soft power
~ US bombs Iran’s nuclear sites: What led to Trump pulling the trigger – and what happens next?
~ Why corporations are backing away from supporting Pride this year
~ If we don’t teach youth about sexual assault and consent, popular media will
~ AI applications are producing cleaner cities, smarter homes and more efficient transit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter