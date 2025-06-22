Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia’s coastal crisis: Voices from the edge of the sea

By Guest Contributor
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Somalia loses up to USD 300 million annually due to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global warming is changing cloud patterns. That means more global warming
~ Freak wind gusts made worse by climate change threaten airline passenger safety
~ How pregnant women are tested for gestational diabetes is changing. Here’s what this means for you
~ NZ’s changing diet: Māori bread and jackfruit join other new foods in the country’s nutritional database
~ Labubu plushies aren’t just toys. They’re a brand new frontier for Chinese soft power
~ US bombs Iran’s nuclear sites: What led to Trump pulling the trigger – and what happens next?
~ Why corporations are backing away from supporting Pride this year
~ If we don’t teach youth about sexual assault and consent, popular media will
~ AI applications are producing cleaner cities, smarter homes and more efficient transit
~ 4 reasons to be concerned about Bill C-4’s threats to Canadian privacy and sovereignty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter