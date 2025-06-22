Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global warming is changing cloud patterns. That means more global warming

By Christian Jakob, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Monash University
At any given time, about two-thirds of Earth’s surface is covered by clouds. Overall, they make the planet much cooler than it would be without them.

But as Earth gets warmer, mostly due to the rise in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere from humans burning fossil fuels, clouds are changing too. And that might already be causing more warming – adding to the greenhouse heat boost, and changing clouds even more.

Over the past few years, the world’s average temperature has increased more than climate scientists were expecting. In our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
