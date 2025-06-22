Freak wind gusts made worse by climate change threaten airline passenger safety
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
New research suggests global warming is increasing the frequency and intensity of wind gusts from thunderstorm downbursts, with serious consequences for air travel.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 22, 2025