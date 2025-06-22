Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Freak wind gusts made worse by climate change threaten airline passenger safety

By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
New research suggests global warming is increasing the frequency and intensity of wind gusts from thunderstorm downbursts, with serious consequences for air travel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia’s coastal crisis: Voices from the edge of the sea
~ Global warming is changing cloud patterns. That means more global warming
~ How pregnant women are tested for gestational diabetes is changing. Here’s what this means for you
~ NZ’s changing diet: Māori bread and jackfruit join other new foods in the country’s nutritional database
~ Labubu plushies aren’t just toys. They’re a brand new frontier for Chinese soft power
~ US bombs Iran’s nuclear sites: What led to Trump pulling the trigger – and what happens next?
~ Why corporations are backing away from supporting Pride this year
~ If we don’t teach youth about sexual assault and consent, popular media will
~ AI applications are producing cleaner cities, smarter homes and more efficient transit
~ 4 reasons to be concerned about Bill C-4’s threats to Canadian privacy and sovereignty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter