Human Rights Observatory

How pregnant women are tested for gestational diabetes is changing. Here’s what this means for you

By Alexis Shub, Obstetrician & Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist, The University of Melbourne
Matthew Hare, Senior Research Fellow & Endocrinologist, Menzies School of Health Research
Susan de Jersey, Associate Professor, Advanced Dietitian and Credentialled Diabetes Educator., The University of Queensland
How Australian pregnant women are tested for gestational diabetes is set to change, with new national guidelines released today.

Changes are expected to lead to fewer diagnoses in women at lower risk, reducing the burden of extra monitoring and intervention. Meanwhile the changes focus care and support towards women and babies who will benefit most.

These latest recommendations form the first update in screening for gestational diabetes in more than a decade, and potentially affect more…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
