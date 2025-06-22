Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s changing diet: Māori bread and jackfruit join other new foods in the country’s nutritional database

By Nick William Smith, Associate Investigator in Nutritional Science, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Carolyn Elizabeth Lister, Principal Scientist in Food and Health Information, Plant & Food Research Rangahau Ahumāra Kai
The latest entries in New Zealand’s food composition database reflect the nation’s growing ethnic diversity and rising demand for plant-based options and allergen-friendly foods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
