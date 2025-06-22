Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why corporations are backing away from supporting Pride this year

By Leah Hamilton, Professor in the Faculty of Business & Communication Studies, Mount Royal University
Corinne L. Mason, Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Mount Royal University
Gini (Virginia) Weber, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Mount Royal University
The fact that companies have quickly backed away from their support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has revealed the conditionality of their support.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
