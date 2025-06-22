Tolerance.ca
If we don’t teach youth about sexual assault and consent, popular media will

By Shannon D. M. Moore, Assistant professor of social studies education, Department of Curriculum Teaching and Learning, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
Jennifer Watt, Associate Professor of Curriculum, Teaching, and Learning, University of Manitoba
Although there is a strong rationale for using popular media to confront sexual assault, many teachers identify and experience barriers to doing so in their classrooms.The Conversation


