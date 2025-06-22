Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US joins Israel in attack on Iran and ushers in a new era of impunity

By Simon Mabon, Professor of International Relations, Lancaster University
The US president’s decision to join israel’s air campaign against Iran’s nuclear programme is the death knell of the old rules-based order.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
