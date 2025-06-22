Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a ‘bunker buster’? An expert explains what the US dropped on Iran

By James Dwyer, Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
The GBU-57 Massive Ordance Penetrator is a weapon only the US can deploy – but it may have unintended consequences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The US has entered the Israel-Iran war. Here are 3 scenarios for what might happen next
~ What is a ‘bunker buster’? An expert explains what the US dropped on Iran – and what might happen now
~ Muted response from Albanese government on US attack on Iran
~ Kwame Akoto-Bamfo: the Ghanaian artist using work about slavery to find justice and healing
~ One year on: South Africa’s coalition government boosted optimism, but will it last?
~ Kenya’s police still kill with impunity – what needs to be done to stop them
~ Assisted dying – medical anthropolgist on the complex practical and ethical road ahead
~ UK Social Security Plans Will Harm People With Disabilities
~ Why is the manosphere on the rise? UN Women sounds the alarm over online misogyny
~ USA: MAHMOUD KHALIL RELEASED
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter