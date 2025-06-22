Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s police still kill with impunity – what needs to be done to stop them

By Kamau Wairuri, Lecturer in criminology, Edinburgh Napier University
Weeks ahead of the first anniversary in Kenya of the Gen Z-led anti-government protests that resulted in at least 60 deaths and displays of police brutality, news broke that Albert Ojwang, a young Kenyan blogger, had died in police detention. Kamau Wairuri who has studied the politics of policing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is a ‘bunker buster’? An expert explains what the US dropped on Iran
~ The US has entered the Israel-Iran war. Here are 3 scenarios for what might happen next
~ What is a ‘bunker buster’? An expert explains what the US dropped on Iran – and what might happen now
~ Muted response from Albanese government on US attack on Iran
~ Kwame Akoto-Bamfo: the Ghanaian artist using work about slavery to find justice and healing
~ One year on: South Africa’s coalition government boosted optimism, but will it last?
~ Assisted dying – medical anthropolgist on the complex practical and ethical road ahead
~ UK Social Security Plans Will Harm People With Disabilities
~ Why is the manosphere on the rise? UN Women sounds the alarm over online misogyny
~ USA: MAHMOUD KHALIL RELEASED
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS