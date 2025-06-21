Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Assisted dying – medical anthropolgist on the complex practical and ethical road ahead

By Erica Borgstrom, Professor of Medical Anthropology, The Open University
I’ve seen just how deeply people are affected when asked to contemplate their future – or the future of someone they love.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK Social Security Plans Will Harm People With Disabilities
~ Why is the manosphere on the rise? UN Women sounds the alarm over online misogyny
~ USA: MAHMOUD KHALIL RELEASED
~ Pride Banned, Hate Authorized in Hungary
~ Street children are given different names that refer to same reality in French-speaking Africa
~ The assisted dying debate has been about safety not sanctity – here’s why I think the bill passed the test
~ Iran: Growing fears over torture and executions of individuals accused of ‘espionage’ for Israel
~ MIDDLE EAST CRISIS LIVE: ‘Give peace a chance’ UN chief urges Israel and Iran
~ MPs may have passed the assisted dying bill, but the debate is just beginning
~ WhatsApp introducing advertising is a potentially lucrative but risky move
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter