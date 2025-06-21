Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Social Security Plans Will Harm People With Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Disability rights activists march in London against social security cuts as the UK’s Chancellor Rachel Reeves presents her “Spring Statement” or mini-budget, March 26, 2025. © 2025 Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The United Kingdom government has just published draft legislation seeking to “reform” key disability-related aspects of its complex social security system. While the government claims its moves “will protect the most vulnerable,” in reality its plans to cut £4.5 billion in disability-linked benefits by 2030 will have a devastating impact on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
