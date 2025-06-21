Tolerance.ca
USA: MAHMOUD KHALIL RELEASED

By Amnesty International
In response to a U.S. District Court Judge ordering Mahmoud Khalil to be released on bail, Amnesty International’s Americas Regional Director Ana Piquer said:  “After more than three months of unjust detention, Mahmoud Khalil has finally been granted his freedom to return home, embrace his wife, and hold his child.  His detention was not only […] The post USA: MAHMOUD KHALIL RELEASED  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


