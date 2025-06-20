Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pride Banned, Hate Authorized in Hungary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hungarians march in downtown Budapest to protest against a new law banning LGBTQ+ Pride events and the populist government's restriction on assembly rights, May 1, 2025. © 2025 Denes Erdos/AP Photo Police in Hungary have banned lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Hungarians and their supporters from peacefully assembling to celebrate Pride, while instead allowing a hate group to march on the same day.A separate LGBT related event, planned to coincide with the official Budapest Pride march on June 28, was banned by police three times. Organizers challenged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
