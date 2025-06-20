Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Street children are given different names that refer to same reality in French-speaking Africa

By Laura
The street children phenomenon is found in French-speaking Africa. Although different names are used to describe them, they all refer to the same precarious reality.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
