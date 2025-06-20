Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The assisted dying debate has been about safety not sanctity – here’s why I think the bill passed the test

By Colin Gavaghan, Professor of Digital Futures, University of Bristol Law School, University of Bristol
British MPs’ approval of the assisted dying bill made history – and revealed a rare kind of parliamentary debate. While the bill must still pass through the House of Lords, it is now widely expected to become law in England and Wales.

What stood out even more than the result was the tone of the debate. Despite passionate disagreement, MPs conducted themselves with respect and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
