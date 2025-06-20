Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Growing fears over torture and executions of individuals accused of ‘espionage’ for Israel

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities must halt all plans to carry out arbitrary executions and protect all those arrested over accusations of espionage for Israel from enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment, Amnesty International said today. Since Israel's attacks on Iran began on 13 June, Iranian authorities have arrested scores of people over accusations of "collaboration" with


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
