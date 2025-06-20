Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Prominent Journalist at Medical Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photo released by the Vietnam News Agency on January 5, 2021 shows Vietnamese bloggers Pham Chi Dung (right), Nguyen Tuong Thuy (front left), and Le Huu Minh Tuan (back left) during their trial in Ho Chi Minh city.  © 2021 STR/Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Image (New York) – The Vietnamese government should immediately release the imprisoned journalist Le Huu Minh Tuan and allow him to obtain medical treatment in Vietnam or abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. Tuan’s family says that he is suffering from internal hemorrhoids causing severe bleeding…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ On World Refugee Day, States throughout the Americas must uphold the right to seek asylum
~ MIDDLE EAST CRISIS LIVE: 'Give peace a chance' UN chief urges Israel and Iran
~ Why taking a cold shower on a hot day might be a bad idea
~ What the new grooming gangs inquiry must do to put victims before politics
~ How might Israel attack Iran’s underground nuclear plant? A 2024 raid in Syria could be a template
~ A pink diamond just sold for over US$ 14 million – no wonder, when you look at the mysteries behind their chemistry
~ Five ways to keep teenagers safe by the water
~ A militarily degraded Iran may turn to asymmetrical warfare – raising risk of proxy and cyber attacks
~ Outsourcing cost of ‘impact’ data could mean 13% more bang for every charitable buck
~ Why some elite athletes face a higher risk of developing motor neurone disease – and what we’re doing about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter