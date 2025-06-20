Tolerance.ca
What the new grooming gangs inquiry must do to put victims before politics

By William Tantam, Senior Lecturer, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Bristol
Daniel Taggart, Reader in Clinical Psychology and Public Voice Scholar, University of Essex
The independent inquiry into child sexual abuse was the largest inquiry in UK history, running from 2015 to 2022 and investigating institutional failures in preventing child sexual abuse. The inquiry’s final report included 20 recommendations for change. So far, zero have been fully implemented.

We both worked on the inquiry and know the pervasive harm of this violence, as well as the consequences it leaves with survivors, families and…The Conversation


