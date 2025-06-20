Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How might Israel attack Iran’s underground nuclear plant? A 2024 raid in Syria could be a template

By Clive Jones, Professor of Regional Security, Durham University
Operation rising lion has been a concerted effort by the Israel Defense Forces to degrade Iran’s nuclear programme. Launched on June 13, the operation has targeted key nuclear installations, logistical hubs and Iranian nuclear scientists, key intelligence and military personal.

Israel has justified the attack by claiming that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
