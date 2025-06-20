Why some elite athletes face a higher risk of developing motor neurone disease – and what we’re doing about it
By Johnathan Cooper-Knock, Senior Lecturer in Neurology, School of Medicine and Population Health, University of Sheffield
Pamela J. Shaw, Professor of Neurology, School of Medicine and Population Health, University of Sheffield
Fruit flies, fast skiers and electrical signals between muscles and neurons are helping researchers uncover a possible link between extreme exercise and MND.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 20, 2025