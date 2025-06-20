Tolerance.ca
What ancient ice sheets can tell us about future sea level rise

By Ed Gasson, Royal Society University Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Exeter
When ice gets trapped on land as giant ice sheets, it causes the sea level to change, but it doesn’t change by the same amount all around the planet.The Conversation


© The Conversation
