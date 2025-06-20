Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At Antarctica’s midwinter, a look back at the frozen continent’s long history of dark behavior

By Daniella McCahey, Assistant Professor of History, Texas Tech University
As Midwinter Day approaches in Antarctica – the longest and darkest day of the year – those spending the winter on the frozen continent will follow a tradition dating back more than a century to the earliest days of Antarctic exploration: They will celebrate having made it through the growing darkness and into a time when they know the Sun is on its way back.

The experience of spending a winter in Antarctica can be harrowing, even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan: Seven journalists sentenced in latest shocking crackdown on free speech
~ Gaza horrors continue as the weakest succumb to injuries and disease
~ Low-income homeowners hit by disasters may get less help from the government, as Trump administration nixes rules on fairness, community input and resilience
~ What is CREC? The Christian nationalist group has a vision for America − and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s support
~ How artificial intelligence controls your health insurance coverage
~ Who represents Britain on screen? UK film and TV culture still has a worrying class problem
~ Why Elon Musk’s US$34 billion loss wasn’t really that – and what it tells us about the philanthropy of the ultra-wealthy
~ Central African Republic: Breakthrough as ex-combatants of rebel group are convicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity but trial tarnished by absence of four defendants
~ Violations Soar Against Children in Armed Conflict
~ EU: Suspend Trade Agreement with Israel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter