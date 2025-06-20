Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Elon Musk’s US$34 billion loss wasn’t really that – and what it tells us about the philanthropy of the ultra-wealthy

By Tobias Jung, Professor of Management, University of St Andrews
Following a sharp drop in Tesla’s share price, outlets reported that the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, had “lost” US$34 billion (£25 billion) in a single day. That figure exceeds the annual GDP of countries like Iceland, JamaicaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan: Seven journalists sentenced in latest shocking crackdown on free speech
~ Gaza horrors continue as the weakest succumb to injuries and disease
~ Low-income homeowners hit by disasters may get less help from the government, as Trump administration nixes rules on fairness, community input and resilience
~ What is CREC? The Christian nationalist group has a vision for America − and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s support
~ At Antarctica’s midwinter, a look back at the frozen continent’s long history of dark behavior
~ How artificial intelligence controls your health insurance coverage
~ Who represents Britain on screen? UK film and TV culture still has a worrying class problem
~ Central African Republic: Breakthrough as ex-combatants of rebel group are convicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity but trial tarnished by absence of four defendants
~ Violations Soar Against Children in Armed Conflict
~ EU: Suspend Trade Agreement with Israel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter