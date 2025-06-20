Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violations Soar Against Children in Armed Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy stands amid the ruins of a collapsed building following Israeli bombardment in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip, May 23, 2025. © 2025 Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images Last year was the most devastating year for children in armed conflict in two decades, according to the new annual report from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The UN verified 41,370 grave violations against children in 2024, a 25 percent increase over 2023, the previous record high.While non-state armed groups were responsible for approximately…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
