Human Rights Observatory

EU: Suspend Trade Agreement with Israel

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaking in Brussels, Belgium, December 16, 2024. © 2024 European Union (Brussels) – The European Union should immediately suspend its trade agreement with Israel as long as Israel’s atrocity crimes persist, Human Rights Watch and over 110 organizations and trade unions said in a joint statement on June 19, 2025. This would be the first measure taken by the EU in the last two years to ensure some accountability for Israeli authorities’ egregious abuses of Palestinians.EU…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
