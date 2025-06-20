Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS: Live updates for 20 June

One week since the Israel-Iran conflict erupted, diplomatic efforts to end the war are ramping up in Geneva today as foreign ministers from France, Germany, the UK and the European Union prepare to meet their Iranian counterpart. In New York, meanwhile, the UN Security Council is also set to discuss this latest worrying escalation, against the backdrop of the ongoing emergency in Gaza. We'll be covering these developments and more across the UN system today. UN News app users can follow here.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central African Republic: Breakthrough as ex-combatants of rebel group are convicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity but trial tarnished by absence of four defendants
~ Violations Soar Against Children in Armed Conflict
~ EU: Suspend Trade Agreement with Israel
~ View from The Hill: Albanese decides against pursuing Donald Trump to NATO
~ Recycling batteries from ‘urban mines’: how Europe can source critical raw materials at home
~ Myanmar: Stop Recruitment, Use of Child Soldiers
~ Britain’s support for AUKUS is unwavering - but its capacity to deliver is another matter
~ Australia wants more foreign investment. That’s why a $29 billion bid for Santos puts the Treasurer in a tricky position
~ ‘I was in a semi-breaking-down sort of place’: new study sheds light on the emotional toll for emergency volunteers
~ Russia prepares to get rid of WhatsApp and possibly Telegram
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter