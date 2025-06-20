Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese decides against pursuing Donald Trump to NATO

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With the unpredictability of events in the Middle East and the US president himself, the prime minister has decided to skip the conference.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
