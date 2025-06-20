Tolerance.ca
Recycling batteries from ‘urban mines’: how Europe can source critical raw materials at home

By Martina Orefice, Researcher in circular and sustainable value chains, Joint Research Centre (JRC)
From Li-ion batteries and electric vehicles to drones and solar panels, nearly all clean technologies depend on critical raw materials, such as lithium, nickel and cobalt. As the demand for these technologies surges, so too does the demand for their components, placing immense pressure on supply chains.

This is an especially serious issue in Europe, which depends heavily on outside countries for its supply of these materials. South Africa furnishes 41% of the EU’s demand for primary manganese, while Chile provides 79% of its processed lithium. When it comes to batteries, China controls…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Central African Republic: Breakthrough as ex-combatants of rebel group are convicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity but trial tarnished by absence of four defendants
~ Violations Soar Against Children in Armed Conflict
~ EU: Suspend Trade Agreement with Israel
~ MIDDLE EAST CRISIS: Live updates for 20 June
~ View from The Hill: Albanese decides against pursuing Donald Trump to NATO
~ Myanmar: Stop Recruitment, Use of Child Soldiers
~ Britain’s support for AUKUS is unwavering - but its capacity to deliver is another matter
~ Australia wants more foreign investment. That’s why a $29 billion bid for Santos puts the Treasurer in a tricky position
~ ‘I was in a semi-breaking-down sort of place’: new study sheds light on the emotional toll for emergency volunteers
~ Russia prepares to get rid of WhatsApp and possibly Telegram
