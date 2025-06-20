Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Stop Recruitment, Use of Child Soldiers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. © AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar military’s recruitment and use of child soldiers has surged since the 2021 coup, including a significant number recruited after the junta enacted a conscription law in February 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 19, 2025, the United Nations Secretary-General reported that the UN had verified 2,138 grave violations against children in armed conflict in Myanmar in 2024, including recruitment of children, with about 1,200…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Britain’s support for AUKUS is unwavering - but its capacity to deliver is another matter
~ Australia wants more foreign investment. That’s why a $29 billion bid for Santos puts the Treasurer in a tricky position
~ ‘I was in a semi-breaking-down sort of place’: new study sheds light on the emotional toll for emergency volunteers
~ Russia prepares to get rid of WhatsApp and possibly Telegram
~ Technology to enforce teen social media ban is ‘effective’, trial says. But this is at odds with other evidence
~ West Australian miners flexed their muscle to block a federal EPA last year. Will it be different this time?
~ A Ukranian writer – her life cut short – and a seasoned reporter show the heroism of the ‘people’s war’
~ New Victorian laws will help combat hate speech, but there is still some way to go
~ ‘We are at a point of no return’: grave violations against children surge for third year
~ Why Israel — and potentially the U.S. — is sure to encounter the limits of air power in Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter