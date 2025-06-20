‘I was in a semi-breaking-down sort of place’: new study sheds light on the emotional toll for emergency volunteers
By Natalie Roche, PhD Candidate, Centre for Ergonomics and Human Factors, La Trobe University
Rwth Stuckey, Associate Professor, Ergonomics, Safety and Health, La Trobe University
Emergency service volunteers are passionate about serving their communities. But this comes at a personal cost, especially without the right supports.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 20, 2025