Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology to enforce teen social media ban is ‘effective’, trial says. But this is at odds with other evidence

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Technologies to enforce the Australian government’s social media ban for under 16s are “private, robust and effective”. That’s according to the preliminary findings of a federal government-commissioned trial that has nearly finished testing them.

The findings, released today, may give the government greater confidence to forge ahead with the ban, despite a suite…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia prepares to get rid of WhatsApp and possibly Telegram
~ West Australian miners flexed their muscle to block a federal EPA last year. Will it be different this time?
~ A Ukranian writer – her life cut short – and a seasoned reporter show the heroism of the ‘people’s war’
~ New Victorian laws will help combat hate speech, but there is still some way to go
~ ‘We are at a point of no return’: grave violations against children surge for third year
~ Why Israel — and potentially the U.S. — is sure to encounter the limits of air power in Iran
~ Nuclear scientists  have long been targets in covert ops – Israel has brought that policy out of the shadows
~ Many elite athletes live below the poverty line. Tax-deductible donations won’t solve the problem
~ A new special tribunal will investigate Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Will it be effective?
~ 6 things Australia must do if it’s serious about tackling school bullying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter